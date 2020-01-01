Atletico Madrid star Partey's father confirms talks over Arsenal move

The midfielder's contract with Atletico runs until 2022 and includes a release clause which is set at £44 million (€50m/$54m)

Thomas Partey has held talks over a potential transfer to at the end of the season, according to his father.

The midfielder has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time and there were initial discussions held last summer over a potential switch to north London.

Partey remained with Atletico, however, but has continued to attract interest with some exceptional performance for Diego Simeone’s side this season.

Speculation has continued to link him with Arsenal throughout the campaign and now has father Jacob, while speaking on the -based "Tru Fm Sports World Show" has revealed that there is a chance his son could join Mikel Arteta’s side.

"I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true,” said Jacob Partey. “He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.

"If he goes to Arsenal, fine, they have a lot of supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him."

Partey’s contract with Atletico runs until 2022, but it does include a release clause which is set at £44 million (€50m/$54m).

The Spanish club are currently trying to get the 26-year-old to sign a new deal to see off interest from the likes of Arsenal, but he has yet to put pen to paper.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a midfielder when the transfer window opens, with the futures of both Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira unclear.

Torreira is wanted by clubs in , while Xhaka - who was close to leaving in January before the arrival of Mikel Arteta - continues to be the target of interest from .

But with so much financial uncertainly clouding the outlook at present due to football’s coronavirus-enforced suspension, transfer activity during the summer window is expected to be severely reduced.

Arsenal, who on Monday agreed a year-long 12.5 per cent wage cut with the majority of their first-team players, are feeling the effects as much as anyone, with matchday income having vanished for the foreseeable future and doubts lingering over whether broadcast money might have to be paid back.

So transfer funds will be limited and any big-money move for the likes of Partey would most likely be dependent on securing football next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month about Arsenal’s potential to do business this summer, head coach Mikel Arteta admitted he was unsure what finances would be available

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face,” he said. “Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing.

"We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window.

"There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”