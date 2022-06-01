Atletico Madrid's Kgatlana and AC Milan star Jane headline Banyana Banyana's 2022 Awcon preliminary squad

The Southern African giants are set to open their Group C campaign with a mouthwatering clash with Nigeria early next month

South Africa's preliminary squad for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations finals has been announced ahead of the continental tournament.



The showpiece will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022 as Banyana Banyana look to go all the way and clinch their maiden Awcon title.



Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her preliminary 33-member squad which is headlined by AC Milan midfielder Refiloe Jane and Atletico Madrid striker Thembi Kgatlana.



Ellis has also included experienced players such as Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou and Mamello Makhabane in the squad.



The team is dominated by players from reigning African champions Mamelodi Sundowns who also won last year's Safa Women's League title.



Andile Dlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Karavao Dhlamini, Thalea Smidt, Lelona Daweti and Melinda Kgadiete are the seven Sundowns players in the squad.



The players are set to report for camp on Friday next week in Johannesburg as they begin preparations for the 14th edition of Awcon.



Ellis, whose side lost to Nigeria on penalties in the 2018 Awcon final held in Ghana, will announce her final squad before the team departs for Morocco on June 21.



Banyana are in Group C with Nigeria, Botswana and Burundi. The South Africans play their opening match against Nigeria’s Super Falcons on July 4 in Rabat.

Banyana preliminary squad for 2022 Awcon:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Bloem Celtic)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Cimone Sauls (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Koketso Tlailane (TUT), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (UWC), Noko Matlou (Eibar), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Mamello Makhabane (JVW), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesdesol), Gabriella Salgado (JVW), Linda Motlhalo (Djugardens), Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khosona Biyela (Sporting Gijon), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Robin Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ)

Forwards: Jermaine Seopasenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lelona Dawet (Mamelodi Sundowns), Xoxola Cesane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto), Reitumetse Chabana (TUT)