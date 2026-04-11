Atlético Madrid have slipped back into their old habits after facing Barcelona

Atlético Madrid stuck to their trademark style when they travelled to Barcelona for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Diego Simeone’s side prevailed 2–0 at the Camp Nou last Wednesday.

High on that success, Diego Simeone’s side then travelled to Sevilla on Saturday, where they were surprisingly beaten 2-1 in La Liga’s 31st round.

Earlier in La Liga, on Matchday 19 (2 December), Barça had already beaten Atlético 3–1.

After beating Barça, Diego Simeone’s side then lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side currently occupy fourth place in La Liga with 57 points.