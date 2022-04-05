Atletico Madrid fail to register single shot in first half against Manchester City

Atletico Madrid are known for traditionally being defensive-minded, but Diego Simeone's side took that to a whole new level in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

As expected, Simeone's side was set up to frustrate Pep Guardiola's City who, as per usual, looked to dominate the ball.

Atleti were effective in neutralizing City, preventing them from getting any big chances in the first 45, but they also failed to register a single shot of their own in the first half for the first time since shot data began to be collected in 2003-04.

A frustrating first half

Atletico certainly limited Manchester City, with the two sides combining for just .18 expected goals between them.

Article continues below

Man City, of course, accounted for the entriety of that number, with none of their six shots finding the target.

They did enjoy 73 per cent of the possession, though, but struggled to make it count against Atleti's low defensive block.

Further reading