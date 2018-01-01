Atlanta United appoint former Inter & Ajax boss Frank de Boer as new head coach

Atlanta United has confirmed the appointment of Frank de Boer as the club's new head coach.

“The club’s sportive ambitions, as set out in a long-term strategy to be the best in class, clearly fits my personal ambitions,” De Boer told the club's official website.

“I would like to build on the current success to develop a secure, solid foundation for the club at the top of MLS and beyond.

"Aside from the club’s ambitions, the values, culture and the philosophy for the entire organization are a vital part in realizing that point of success.

"This is exactly what I believe in as a person and as a coach. All of this combined, makes that I am really excited to be a part of it.”

