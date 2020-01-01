ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited incorporated with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Private Limited, the new company of the merged entity of Kolkata clubs ATK and Mohun Bagan has been incorporated with the Government of 's Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Wednesday.

Five directors have also been appointed in the company. ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan officials Srinjoy Bose and Debashis Dutta are present in the board of directors. Whereas the other two members are Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra.

The two clubs had decided to enter into a merger back in January 2020 that would help Mohun Bagan enter the ISL from the 2020-21 season.

The new entity was supposed to come into existence on June 1, 2020, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown since March 25, the deal was delayed. With the new company already being reserved, an official announcement from both parties is expected soon.

Mohun Bagan won the league title for the fifth time in their history this year and ATK won their third ISL title beating in the final back in March.

Other than participating in the ISL, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s 2019-20 champions’ slot.