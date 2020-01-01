ATK’s Antonio Lopez Habas - David Williams doubtful against Kerala Blasters

The Spanish boss, however, was not worried about missing his star striker against Kerala Blasters…

will eye the top spot in the (ISL) table when they take on old foes at home on Sunday.

Antonio Lopez Habas’ side coming into this game on the back of two important wins over and FC and will hope to continue their good form against Kerala.

Speaking about the match in hand, coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, “We are improving every day. It is very evident. But we need to do more. We are at a good moment. We have a good attitude. We are working on to achieve our targets this season.”

The Kolkata club is likely to miss the services of star striker David Williams due to injury but the head coach is not worried about the Australian’s absence. Williams, with five goals and three assists, has been the ideal foil to Roy Krishna.

“We don't know whether (David) Williams will play. We will decide before the match. But my idea of football is not dependent on individuals. I don't know what changes I will make."

There is also the possibility that Pronay Halder might also fail to make the cut, having gone off with a hamstring injury against Mumbai City.

“I don't want to cry. You have to play every match with whatever you have. We are thinking about tomorrow. I don't want to lose my time thinking about who is not playing.”

The former coach was all praises for new recruits Mandi Sosa and Victor Mongil. He said, “I am very happy with Mandi (Sosa) and (Victor) Mongil. They add a lot to the team because they are quality and very disciplined players. It is important for the coach to have such important players in the team.”