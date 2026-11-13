Athletic Club playmaker Oihan Sancet sparks debate by backing Basque national team to play at a future World Cup ahead of Venezuela friendly

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Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet hopes the Basque national team will gain official recognition to compete at a future World Cup. The Spain international voiced his ambition ahead of making his debut for Euskal Selekzioa against Venezuela on Saturday.

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Basque squad prepare for showcase

Sancet has voiced his support for the Basque Country's pursuit of official footballing recognition as Jagoba Arrasate's squad began a two-day training camp at Lezama on Thursday. Saturday's fixture at San Mames marks the 90th anniversary of the first Basque Government, though fitness issues forced Aitor Fernandez, Dani Vivian and Hugo Rincon to withdraw.

Unai Marrero, Andoni Gorosabel and Benat Prados were subsequently called up alongside defender Igor Zubeldia.

Sancet shares World Cup dream

Despite scoring on his senior debut for Spain against Scotland during a 2023 European Championship qualifier, Navarre-born midfielder Sancet made his stance clear ahead of his Basque debut.

"It is a source of pride to play for the team you love, and hopefully it will happen and we can one day play in a World Cup with our country's national team," Sancet told reporters at Lezama.

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Having missed four club matches through a muscular problem, the Athletic playmaker confirmed he is "fully recovered" and added that facing Venezuela "will help me get back up to speed."

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He also backed the side's quality, adding: "We have a great team and a lot can be achieved."

Arrasate backs official recognition push

The Basque Football Federation recently reapplied to Spain's National Sports Council for formal recognition, following precedents set in surfing and Basque pelota, where the region has claimed Jai Alai and doubles hand pelota world titles.

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"I experienced the pelota situation first-hand with people from Berriatua who travelled to Argentina and Uruguay, and I am proud of what they achieved. Every sport has its nuances and there will undoubtedly be competing interests, but the first step is genuine determination, and I believe we have that," Osasuna boss Arrasate stated.

Following last year's clash against Palestine in front of 51,000 fans, he noted "the bar is set very high, but we are full of enthusiasm," before adding: "When the players pull on this shirt, they give everything they have. I see a spark in their eyes, an eagerness to perform well, and why not win again? We have the quality to compete against top national sides, and Saturday is a great stage to show that."

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Final preparations before Saturday kick-off

The squad will hold an open Friday morning training session at Saint-Jean-de-Luz before laying flowers at the grave of the first Basque president, Jose Antonio Aguirre. Arrasate then plans to field two separate line-ups on Saturday evening so every player features against a Venezuela side. Afterwards, the players will return to their clubs for domestic action.