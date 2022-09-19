Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams headlines early arrivals in Ghana camp for Brazil & Nicaragua games

The Black Stars camp has begun to fill up ahead of September’s international games against A Selecao and the Blue and White

The Ghana national team camp is beginning to bubble ahead of September’s international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Black Stars, who will be featuring at the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar, begin their preparations versus Five-time world champions A Selecao on September 23 at Stade Oceane in Le Havre before trying the North Americans for size three days later inside Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco.

Inaki Williams – who has been in fine form for La Liga side Athletic Bilbao – as well as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, are among the early birds in France.

Others in camp include Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Tariq Lamptey, Stephen Ambrosius, Denis Odoi, Joseph Aidoo, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Elisha Owusu, Alidu Seidu, Issahaku Fatawu, and Mohammed Kudus.

The rest are Suleymana Kamaldeen, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Baba Idrissu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Osman Bukari, Antoine Semenyo, and Ransford Koningsdorffer.

Born in Bilbao, Biscay to Ghanaian parents, the Williams – who had already represented Spain on the international stage – switched allegiance to the West African country.

"Despite being born in Europe, I have my African roots and Ghanaian blood," the 28-year-old told BBC Sports Africa.

"I think this is the best moment to make that decision. I don't think I will regret it because these trains [opportunities] only come by once.

"I wasn't going to have this opportunity again and I think I made the right choices. I will enjoy the moment, my roots and repay the chance Ghana has given me.

"I think I will enjoy it on the sporting side and personally."

He further revealed the role played by his family to make the decision.

He added: "My family helped me make the decision and GFA president [Kurt Okraku] made the most [effort] for me to be with the national team.

"There have been many factors that have influenced this decision. They proposed to me that I represent Ghana, as I had a pending trip to visit my family in the country.

"I had nothing clearly figured, but the trip helped me see what my grandparents thought about that. It was then easier when you see the people and your family support you to be a Black Star.”

While Ghana are zoned in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, Tite’s Brazil will lock horn against Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

Meanwhile, the quartet of Richard Ofori, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, and Felix Afena Gyan are expected in camp on Tuesday.