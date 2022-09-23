Introducing Athens Kallithea: Your new second team

Venezia FC's Greek “cousin” has launched two of this season’s best kits

The team behind Venezia’s rebrand – which helped it become the “coolest club in the world” – have unveiled the club’s “cousin.” Greek team Athens Kallithea FC currently play in the Super League 2, and has worked with Venezia creative director Ted Philipakos and collaborators Bureau Borsche and Kappa to unveil their new 2022-23 home and away shirts alongside a complete rebrand.

The designs proudly sport the influence of the Venezia model, with a focus on fashion-forward kits and editorials to launch them. For the dark blue home kit, Bureau Borsche have added a white collar and gold detailing that includes a trim around the sleeves and collar, as well as the Kappa logo and club crest.

The away shirt uses the same colour palette, with a white shirt, single blue stripe and more gold detailing. Both minimal designs are inspired by classic Greek aesthetics, and were shot by Athenian photographer Chris Kontos in the city.

AKFC

This new era for the club goes further than just new kits, though. The team has been renamed – Athens Kallithea FC replacing just Kallithea FC – while Bureau Borsche also designed a new crest. The new version is a stylized “AK” logo which appears in gold on both shirts.

While the new kits, logo and name represent a new identity for Athens Kallithea FC, its new leadership – Philipakos and his brother Peter, who played professionally in Greece, are directors – aim to build on the club’s existing reputation. It takes its name from its base in the district of Kallithea (Greek for “beautiful view”), and the team play at a stadium nicknamed “El Paso.”

The ground’s moniker references the Clint Eastwood film For a Few Dollars More, nodding to the stadium’s rock-surrounded setting in an old quarry. Kallithea FC last played in the Greek top flight 16 years ago, but last season were runners-up in the second tier.

AKFC

“The game has a beautiful heritage in Greece, but that’s been tortured over the last 15 years, which was set in motion by UEFA systematically marginalizing football outside of the top five leagues, and made worse by the country’s most important stakeholders not working together and generally falling out of touch,” Philipakos explained. “At the core of the mission of Athens Kallithea FC is to contribute in our own small way to a repositioning of football in Greece.”

Athens Kallithea FC 2022-23 home and away kit price & how to buy

The rebranded Athens Kallithea FC 2022-23 kit collection is available to buy right now from the Athens Kallithea FC store. Here's a closer look at all the items available:

Athens Kallithea FC 22-23 Home Shirt

AKFC

Get it from Athens Kallithea FC for €65.00

Athens Kallithea FC 22-23 Away Shirt

AKFC

Get it from Athens Kallithea FC for €65.00