Atalanta star Gomez asks to join Inter or AC Milan after bust-up with Gasperini

The 32-year-old could be on the move next month after his relationship with his head coach soured

star Alejandro "Papu" Gomez has once again been left out of his team's matchday squad as a January sale appears to draw closer.

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini left the Argentine out of his squad for Wednesday's league match against , the second consecutive game in which Gomez was not even on the bench for his team.

Gomez also missed out on Sunday's win over , as a damaged relationship between player and manager appears no closer to being repaired.

Sources have confirmed to Goal that Gomez is likely to be sold in the January transfer window, with the 32-year-old requesting a move to or .

After seeing his side go down a goal in the first half against FC Midtjylland in the on December 1, Gasperini asked Gomez to move from his usual No.10 role to a spot on the right-hand side of midfield.

But Gomez refused to change positions and was instead subbed out of the match by a furious Gasperini.

After the bust-up with his manager, Gomez said he would divulge the true nature of recent events if he does indeed end up leaving, as he told his followers on Instagram: “Dear fans, I’m writing to you here because I have no other means to defend myself or talk to you.

“I just want to tell you that, when I leave, you will know the truth about everything.

“You know me well; you know who I am. I love you, your captain.”

Gomez has become one of the top playmakers in since joining Atalanta from Ukranian outfit Metalist Kharkiv in 2014, having led the league in assists twice in recent seasons.

The Argentine helped Atalanta make a surprise run to the Champions League quarter-final last season, where the Italians were stunned by two late PSG goals in a dramatic defeat.

PSG have been one of the sides linked with a move for Gomez in recent weeks, along with AC Milan, Inter and .

Gomez, who has scored five goals and added four assists in all competitions this season, has a contract with Atalanta through the 2021-22 season.