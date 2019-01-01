Aston Villa's summer spending spree continues with £7m signing of Engels

The club has now signed eight players ahead of their return to the Premier League

have confirmed the signing of defender Bjorn Engels from Stade as the club continues its summer spending spree.

Engels becomes Villa's latest addition for a fee believed to be around £7 million ($9m).

Villa are set to return to the Premier League this upcoming season after attaining promotion from the Championship and have spent big money to ensure the team is ready to compete and avoid a quick relegation.

The club has now spent nearly £100 million to retool the squad ahead of the return to the top flight, with Engels the latest signing to be part of that project as the 24-year-old defender joins from Stade Reims.

The defender spent last campaign on loan with the club, where he made 33 appearances before the French side opted to trigger a purchase option in Engels’ contract.

He will now head to Villa, though, as he moves to his fourth team after previously playing for in his native as well as Greek side Olympiacos.