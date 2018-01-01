Aston Villa's Adomah to make injury return against Leeds United

The 31-year-old is in line to take to the pitch again on Sunday after some time away due to injury

After almost a month on the sidelines, Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah is expected to make an injury return when the Claret and Blue host Leeds United in the English Championship on Sunday.

The winger has been out of action since picking up an injury in a 4-2 win over Birmingham City on November 25.

He resumed training last week but not early enough to make the team for Saturday's 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

“There’s not really an update on [Jack] Grealish but I’m expecting Adomah to come back for Leeds," Villa manager Dean Smith has said, as reported by his club's official website.

“I’m expecting Lansbury to be back as well, [Mile] Jedinak too – even [Birkir] Bjarnason as well.

"Hopefully I am spoilt for choice next week.”

Adomah, who provided a pair of assists in his last appearance for Villa, has made 15 Championship appearances involving 10 starts so far this season.

His is yet to find the back of the net in the league, a sharp contrast to his outstanding scoring form last season when he ultimately registered 14 goals to end the campaign as the club's top scorer.

