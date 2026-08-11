Aston Villa tickets: Prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Aston Villa are likely to turn up the heat once again during the 2026/27 season at Villa Park.

With over 42,000 fans heading through the Villa Park turnstiles, the legendary wall of claret and blue is set to drive the team through the UEFA Champions League and Premier League standings.

So, how can you go about getting yourself a ticket to see Aston Villa in action? Allow GOAL to talk you through your options for catching them in 2026-27, including where to find tickets, season ticket renewals, membership prices, and the premium packages on offer right now.

Upcoming Aston Villa 2026/27 Premier League Fixtures & Tickets

How to buy Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

Securing Aston Villa tickets at Villa Park requires navigating specific official channels, as high demand means standard general admission seats sell out fast and are delivered digitally via the Aston Villa App.

Here is the quickest way to buy them:

Official Membership & Ballots : Joining an Official Membership tier is essential for primary access. It grants entry into member ballots (like the Loyalty or First Timer Ballots) and priority sales windows 3–4 weeks before kickoff.

: Joining an Official Membership tier is essential for primary access. It grants entry into member ballots (like the Loyalty or First Timer Ballots) and priority sales windows 3–4 weeks before kickoff. Official Ticket Exchange: Members can buy face-value tickets listed directly by season ticket holders who can't attend games via the club's official resale portal.

Members can buy face-value tickets listed directly by season ticket holders who can't attend games via the club's official resale portal. Official Hospitality Packages: Booking a matchday hospitality experience (such as The Lower Grounds, 150 Club, or 82 Champions Club) guarantees entry without needing a membership or entering a ballot.

Booking a matchday hospitality experience (such as The Lower Grounds, 150 Club, or 82 Champions Club) guarantees entry without needing a membership or entering a ballot. Secondary Marketplaces: For sold-out Premier League or European fixtures, fans may turn to secondary platforms for alternative fan-to-fan resale options. Check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How to buy Aston Villa season tickets?

The only way to guarantee a seat for every home Premier League match at Villa Park is to hold an Aston Villa season ticket.

A season pass grants entry to all 19 league fixtures hosted by the club and offers priority booking windows for knockout cup ties.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are sold out, with the cheapest adult season tickets starting from £703.

Existing holders get priority renewal windows prior to each new campaign, while prospective buyers can sign up for the official season ticket waiting list.

How much are Aston Villa tickets?

With season tickets unavailable, the majority of supporters who otherwise attend Aston Villa games at Villa Park this season will purchase an individual matchday ticket for their fixture of choice.

These are sold on a game-by-game basis and are offered at a range of prices, depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, and opponent across the course of a campaign.

Below, you can find the price for Aston Villa fixtures this season, based on their Category A cost chart from last season:

Price Zone Adult Over-66 / Under-21 Armed Forces Under-18 Under-14 Zone 1 £82.00 £61.50 £65.50 £42.00 £25.00 Zone 2 £76.00 £57.00 £61.00 £39.00 £23.00 Zone 3 £71.00 £53.00 £56.50 £35.50 £21.00 Zone 4 £58.00 £43.50 £45.50 £29.50 £17.50 Wheelchair Bays £58.00 £43.50 £45.50 £29.50 £17.50

When do Aston Villa tickets go on sale?

General tickets and premium hospitality packages for the 2026-27 season are available for enquiry and purchase via the club’s official ticketing platform.

Matchday tickets are typically released 4 to 5 weeks before kickoff, starting with exclusive priority windows for official members before reaching general sale.

How can I check Aston Villa ticket availability?

Demand for Aston Villa tickets remains at an all-time high as Unai Emery's side continues to compete at the top level domestically and in Europe.

The most reliable place to check real-time availability for upcoming fixtures is the official club portal at avfc.co.uk.

How much is an Aston Villa membership?

An official Aston Villa membership provides priority access to home match ticket drops, exclusive retail discounts, and digital content.

Available membership tiers for the 2026-27 season:

Adult : £50

: £50 Women's Team : £30

: £30 Video Membership : £35

: £35 Video Lite : £15

: £15 Junior (Ages 3–11 & 12–17) : £30

: £30 Junior (Ages 0–2): Free

Where can I buy Aston Villa premium experiences?

There are three premium Aston Villa experiences available to purchase:

Lower Grounds Premium: Access to the exclusive lounge, Trinity Stand seating, pre- & post-match facilities, jumbo screens, ex-player Q&As, complimentary food and bar, and an official matchday programme.

Access to the exclusive lounge, Trinity Stand seating, pre- & post-match facilities, jumbo screens, ex-player Q&As, complimentary food and bar, and an official matchday programme. 150 Club: Halfway-line padded seating in the Doug Ellis Stand, welcome drinks, table-served dining, half-time chef specials, visits from Villa legends, and matchday gifts.

Halfway-line padded seating in the Doug Ellis Stand, welcome drinks, table-served dining, half-time chef specials, visits from Villa legends, and matchday gifts. 82 Champions Club: Centrally located padded seats in the Trinity Road Stand, two-course dining experience, complimentary bar, and legend appearances.

All premium packages can be enquired about or booked directly on the official Aston Villa website.