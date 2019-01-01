Women's World Cup
Aston Villa

Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Midlands giants return to the top division after a three-year hiatus, meaning a renewal of long-standing rivalries with England's top clubs

Having endured play-off heartache in 2017-18, Aston Villa rebounded last season to secure their return to the Premier League in 2019-20.

Victory over Derby County at Wembley catapulted the seven-time league winners back into England's top division after three years in the second tier.

Villa will kick off their return to the top flight with a trip to Champions League runners-up Tottenham on Saturday, August 10, with a 5.30pm BST/12.30pm ET kick-off time.

Their first home game back in the Premier League is against Bournemouth the following weekend and they then tackle Everton at Villa Park before rounding off the opening month with a return to London to take on Crystal Palace.

Dean Smith’s side encounter a tricky run from the end of October to the start of December as they will face Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea during that period, as well as take in a trip to Wolves.

Boxing Day brings a home date with fellow promoted side Norwich City and 2020 will start with a trip to Burnley on New Year’s Day.

Villa’s final home game of the season is against Arsenal and their campaign will end as it started with a trip to the capital as they will face West Ham on May 17.

Aston Villa's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Aston Villa Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
17/08/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
24/08/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
31/08/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
14/09/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
21/09/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
28/09/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
05/10/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Aston Villa
19/10/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
26/10/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
02/11/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
09/11/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
23/11/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
30/11/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
04/12/2019 19:45 Chelsea v Aston Villa
07/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
14/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa
21/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
26/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City
28/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa
01/01/2020 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa
11/01/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
18/01/2020 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
21/01/2020 19:45 Aston Villa v Watford
01/02/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
08/02/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
22/02/2020 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
29/02/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
07/03/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
14/03/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
21/03/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
04/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
11/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
18/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
25/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
02/05/2020 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
09/05/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
17/05/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa

