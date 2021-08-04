Aston Villa confirm signing of winger Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen amid Grealish exit talk

The Jamaican international has completed his move to the Premier League, as talk surrounding another wide man's exit persists

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Jamaica international winger Leon Bailey for a reported £30 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old is the third summer signing by Villa, following Emi Buendia and Ashley Young, and has agreed a four-year contract until 2025.

Bailey's arrival comes as another Villa attacker, Jack Grealish, is consistently linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester City having made a reported £100m bid.

More to follow.