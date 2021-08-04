Aston Villa confirm signing of winger Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen amid Grealish exit talk
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Jamaica international winger Leon Bailey for a reported £30 million from Bayer Leverkusen.
The 23-year-old is the third summer signing by Villa, following Emi Buendia and Ashley Young, and has agreed a four-year contract until 2025.
Bailey's arrival comes as another Villa attacker, Jack Grealish, is consistently linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester City having made a reported £100m bid.
