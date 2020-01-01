Aston Villa are confident ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash - Trezeguet

The Villains have the League Cup trophy to challenge for, however, their immediate plan is to achieve victory against Jose Mourinho's men

Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan has revealed are solely focused on Sunday's Premier League outing against Hotspur.



After the game against Spurs, Dean Smith's men take on before locking horns with in the final of the Final.

Aston Villa are a point above the relegation zone having garnered 25 points from 25 outings to sit 17th in the Premier League log.Despite the big final against the Citizens coming up soon, the international is keen on taking on Jose Mourinho's team in their battle for survival.“We have two big games before the cup final and we’ll be ready for them,” Trezeguet told the club website.“Making the final has given us a lot of confidence and the players are working very hard.“Everybody has been working hard ahead of Sunday to earn the victory.”The 25-year-old is hoping they can repay the club fans for their unrivalled support since the start of the season.“Every time we play at Villa Park it’s an amazing feeling. We have very good fans that always support us,” he continued.“We always fight for the fans to be happy and we will do everything to make sure the fans are happy at the end of the season.”