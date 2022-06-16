Aston Villa 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Steven Gerrard is entering his first full season in charge of the Villans and is aware of the need to start making progress

Aston Villa will open the 2022-23 Premier League season away at newly-promoted Bournemouth.

A first home outing of the campaign, with early transfer activity in the West Midlands helping to ramp up excitement levels, will see Everton pay a visit to Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard is entering his first full campaign as Villans boss, with the former England captain aware of the need to start making positive progress after a 14th-place finish in 2021-22.

GOAL brings you Aston Villa’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Aston Villa Premier League fixture list

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
13/08/202215:00Aston Villa v Everton
20/08/202215:00Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
27/08/202215:00Aston Villa v West Ham United
30/08/202219:45Arsenal v Aston Villa
03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City
10/09/202215:00Leicester City v Aston Villa
17/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Southampton
01/10/202215:00Leeds United v Aston Villa
08/10/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
15/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Chelsea
18/10/202219:45Fulham v Aston Villa
22/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Brentford
29/10/202215:00Newcastle United v Aston Villa
05/11/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester United
12/11/202215:00Brighton v Aston Villa
26/12/202215:00Aston Villa v Liverpool
31/12/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
02/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
14/01/202315:00Aston Villa v Leeds United
21/01/202315:00Southampton v Aston Villa
04/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Leicester City
11/02/202315:00Manchester City v Aston Villa
18/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Arsenal
25/02/202315:00Everton v Aston Villa
04/03/202315:00Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
11/03/202315:00West Ham United v Aston Villa
18/03/202315:00Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
01/04/202315:00Chelsea v Aston Villa
08/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
15/04/202315:00Aston Villa v Newcastle United
22/04/202315:00Brentford v Aston Villa
25/04/202320:00Aston Villa v Fulham
29/04/202315:00Manchester United v Aston Villa
06/05/202315:00Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
13/05/202315:00Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
20/05/202315:00Liverpool v Aston Villa
28/05/202316:00Aston Villa v Brighton

Aston Villa tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Aston Villa Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

Season tickets are still available, with prices for adult seats ranging from £531 to £752.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.