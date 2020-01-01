Assombalonga on target in 3-2 Middlesbrough friendly defeat vs Newcastle United

The Congolese striker got his name on the score sheet as Boro continue to warm up for a return to Championship football

Britt Assombalonga scored a goal as lost 3-2 to in a friendly game on Tuesday.

The Premier League is expected to resume on June 17 while the Championship kicks off three days later and clubs are being allowed to organise friendly matches with teams that are within close proximity, while observing strict hygiene and social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Boro led 2-0 in the first half thanks to George Saville and Assombalonga, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international scoring a screamer from outside the penalty area which left Newcastle's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka no chance.

The Magpies resurged in the second half via the efforts of Yoshinori Muto, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.

Assombalonga will be looking to be part of the Boro XI that tackles at the Riverside next Saturday.

The Teeside outfit are currently in a big relegation battle, sitting in 19th place, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Jonathan Woodgate's men have claimed just nine wins from 37 Championship games this term, drawing 14 and losing another 14.

Assombalonga has the third-highest goal involvement in the team (eight - six goals, two assists) behind Ashley Fletcher (13 - eight goals, five assists) and Lewis Wing (eight - seven goals, one assist).

Middlesbrough never lost a game in which Assombalonga scored this term, his goals coming in a 3-3 draw at Luton Town on the opening day of the season, a 1-0 win over Athletic, a 2-2 draw at , a 1-1 draw at home to , and a brace at Queens Park .

Assombalonga bagged his assists in a 2-1 defeat at and a 2-2 home draw with .

The 27-year-old joined Boro in 2017 and has previously been on the books of , Wealdstone, Braintree Town, Braintree Town, Southend United, Peterborough United and .

Assombalonga was born in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa and though he grew up in London, he opted to represent the DRC and has been capped eight times, scoring one goal which came in a 4-0 victory over Zimbabwe at the 2019 .