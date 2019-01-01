Ashgold chief reveals objectives for coach Da Rocha ahead of imminent appointment

Kwaku Frimpong talks about the Miners' expectations of their new head coach

president Kwaku Frimpong has laid out targets for Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha who is set to be announced as the new head trainer of the club.

The Brazilian is on the verge of joining the Miners as the replacement for Norwegian Kjetil Zachariassen who has left for regional rivals .

Ashgold are set to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup in the upcoming season, their campaign starting with a showdown with Equatoguinean club Akonangui FC next month.

"The target for the coach is to reach the money zone in the Caf Confederation Cup and also win the league domestically," Frimpong told Ashh FM.

"I know coach Ricardo Da Rocha to be a very good coach during his period at and I know he will bring a positive impact on Ashgold SC.

Article continues below

"Players of Ashgold play beautiful football but they are not strong.

"I needed a coach who can combine the two, so it's the reason why I brought Ricardo Da Rocha."

Da Rocha will reportedly be unveiled on Wednesday, with the announcement of a two-year deal.