Ashantigold recruit eleven new players ahead of Caf Confederation Cup

The Miners have brought on board a full squad as they put house in order for the upcoming continental challenge

Premier League club Ashantigold have signed eleven new players to beef up the outfit ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup campaign which kicks off next month.

The arrivals include Brazilian striker Marco Silva and 10 local players, who will be under the supervision of newly appointed coach Ricardo da Rocha from .

The home-based players are Benjamin Eshun from Liberty Professionals, David Abanga from Wa All Stars, Stephen Owusu (Berekum ), Musah Mohammed ( ), Kwadwo Amoako (Eleven Wonders ), and Atta Kussi and Akwasi Nti (Kotoko).

Two players from the Ashgold youth team, Razak Simpson and Isaac Opoku Agyemang, and Karela United’s Emmanuel Osei Baffour complete the list.



Ashgold will open their campaign against Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea on the weekend of August 9 to 11 and host the return leg in Obuasi 10 days later.

, who will be playing in the Caf , are the other Ghanaian representative in the Caf -club competitions.