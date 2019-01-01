Ashanti Gold's Addai set to join FK Nizhny Novgorod

The Miners forward is on the verge of completing a move to the Russian top-flight

Ashanti Gold forward Amos Addai has agreed on a two-year move to Russian National Football League side Fenerbache FK Nizhny Novgorod, both clubs have confirmed.

The 23-year-old, who helped the Miners to win the 2019 Betway Cup last weekend, was linked with a move to regional rivals Asante Kotoko who are in search of a striker to improve their attacking options for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

However, the Russian club won the race after they reportedly offered am improved offer and the player is expected to put pen to paper on Friday.

We are grateful for his service and wish him the best of luck.

Amos Addai leaves for Russia 🇷🇺 to join FK Nizhny Novgorod.



Amos Addai leaves for Russia 🇷🇺 to join FK Nizhny Novgorod.

We are grateful for his service and wish him the best of luck. 🌕️🌑💪#Miners

Addai would become the first major signing of coach Dmitri Cheryshev ahead of the new season which kicks off on March 2.

Goal understands that Novgorod are hoping to also sign Ashanti Gold's poster boy Richard Dodji and youngster James Akaminko.