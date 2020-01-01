Ashanti Gold star Shafiu responds to Asante Kotoko transfer rumours

The striker encourages links to the 23-time league champions, and has also acknowledged his failed trial in Romania

forward Shafiu Mumuni has expressed interest in joining Ghanaian joints after a failed move to Romanian side CFR Cluj.

The striker rose to prominence at the 2019 in , where he netted four times to finish as the tournament's top scorer, and also impressed in the Caf Confederation Cup last year.

“I have heard the rumour in the media linking me to Asante Kotoko but there haven’t been any official approach," Shafiu told Kumasi FM, "but I’m ever ready to play for them.

More teams

"It’s a matter of negotiation and whether I will be content with the amount they will offer."

In February, Shafiu was reported to be on the verge of sealing a deal to Cluj, but he's now explained why a move was not forthcoming.

“It is true I went to Romania to have stints with CFR Cluj together with some players from and ," he added. "Everything went on smooth, but the FA suspended the league in the week I had to complete the paperwork because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The club president called yesterday and assured he will invite me to complete the paper works whenever the league resumes.

Article continues below

"I still have a contract with Ashgold hence my decision to continue with them when the league resumes.”

In the absence of any imminent move, the 24-year-old will hope to boost AshGold's title chase when the Premier League returns after a coronavirus-induced break next month at the earliest.

The Miners currently sit fifth on the table after 15 rounds of matches.

