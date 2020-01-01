Ashanti Gold receive home shock in Ghana Premier League title chase

The Miners suffered a setback at Len Clay in matchweek 13 of the top flight

suffered a stunning home defeat in the Premier League as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Bechem United on Wednesday.

Prince Adu Kwabena's 29th-minute strike handed all three points to the visitors in the matchweek 13 fixture at Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium.

The Miners, fifth on the league table, missed an opportunity to consolidate their chase for top position with three points while the Hunters moved up to seventh position.

More teams

Elsewhere, league leaders kept their foot on the pedal with a 2-0 home victory over 10th-placed Eleven Wonders. Kwasi Donsu and Agyenim Boateng netted for the Yellow and Mauves.

Tied on points with Medeama, kept the heat on with a valuable 1-0 away triumph over Wafa. Yahaya Mohammed's 65th-minute strike took his goal tally to 11, setting him level with top scorer Victorien Adebayor of Allies. Wafa are eighth on the ladder.

At Golden City Park, second-half goals from Kofi Owusu and Stephen Amankonah ensured a 2-0 home triumph for third-placed Berekum over Legon Cities, who sit two places and two points above the relegation zone.

In Dawu, Dreams FC and Karela United settled for a 0-0 draw, leaving them 11th and second-from-bottom, respectively, on the table.

Article continues below

have a Seidu Abubakar double to thank for a 2-1 home win over King Faisal. Interestingly, the visitors scored first through Emmanuel Maidawa. Dwarfs and Faisal sit third-from-bottom and rock-bottom, respectively, on the log.

City rivals and Great Olympics will face off in a late kick-off in the last fixture of Wednesday.

On Thursday, host Elmina Sharks as Liberty Professionals play Inter Allies.

