Ashanti Gold defender Donkor disagrees with club chief on Caf Confederation Cup readiness

The Miner shares his opinion on their participation in continental inter-club football competition in 2020-21

defender Eric Donkor has doubts about the club's preparedness for continental inter-club football next season.

The Miners have been given the nod by the Football Association (GFA) Executive Council to represent the West African nation in the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup.

This is after the country was unable to select a candidate on the pitch due to the premature termination of the 2019-20 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners of the Ghana , which together with the Premier League ( ) headlines the topmost affected competitions by the season cancellation, would have represented the country in the Confederation Cup.

“I cannot say that we are ready because we haven’t played for some time now,” Donkor told Bryt FM.

"This year’s competition is still on course which I know they will finish by September. So I’m sure Caf will tell us the way forward after the competition.

“We should wait for them to finish this year’s edition and see how the preparations will go for us because I believe in training and team unity.

“You cannot just make purchases like Messi and Ronaldo thinking that you can do well. Football is a team sport so you have to build a team before you can face your opponent.

“For Ashantigold, I cannot confirm whether we are ready or not but frankly speaking we are not ready."

Donkor's position sharply contradicts AshGold chief executive officer Emmanuel Frimpong, who declared the side almost ready for the African adventure.

"We are 85 per cent ready for Africa," Frimpong told Kumasi FM.

"When the league was suspended, there was a rumour of AshantiGold and going for Africa hence we started preparing and putting everything in place.

"Our coach has been sending training schedules for the players at home. My players are very ready for anything.

"AshantiGold would have been at the top of the league but for the cancellation of the league."

Joining AshGold in Africa next season are Asante Kotoko who have been confirmed for the .

The two sides similarly represented Ghana in this season's continental campaign where they both got eliminated in the first round.