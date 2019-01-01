Ashanti Gold crowned Ghana Special Competition Knockout champions
Ashanti Gold have won the Ghana Special Competition Tier 2 Knockout following a 1-0 triumph over Nzema Kotoko in the final on Sunday.
Mark Agyekum's first-half strike snatched the trophy for the Miners at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
The decisive goal came in the 38th minute when the midfielder's low shot proved too strong for goalkeeper Evans Quansah.
Ashgold's victory has earned them a ticket to represent Ghana in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.
They join Asante Kotoko as Ghana's representatives for Africa, the Porcupines having earned the right to play in the Champions League by winning the Special Competition Tier 1 championship.