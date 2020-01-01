Ashanti Gold coach Mambo reacts to Wafa humiliation in Ghana Premier League

The Miners trainer looks back on Sunday's heavy defeat to Wafa in the domestic top flight

coach Yakubu Mambo wants his side to promptly pick themselves back up following their mauling at the hands of Wafa in the Premier League on Sunday.

On their visit to Sogakope, the Miners had a welcome to forget as they were handed a 6-1 thrashing by the Academy Boys.

The defeat saw AshGold miss an opportunity to go top of the league table.

"It has already happened and there is nothing we can do about the result," Mambo told reporters after the game.

"I am not happy at all looking at the way we played.

"We have to work it out very well and very early.

"There must be a total overhaul and we need to prepare ourselves for the next game.

"We also have to psyche the players very well and see how best we can go forward."

AshGold, fourth on the league log, return to action in a matchweek 13 showdown again leaders .

The Miners are the third most successful club in the history of the Premier League with four titles, the last success coming in 2015.

