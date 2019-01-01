Ashanti Gold chief happy with preparations ahead of Caf Confederation Cup

The Miners are leaving no stone unturned as they put house in order for their upcoming continental campaign

have been very active in the local transfer window, signing eleven players and a Brazilian coach to strengthen the team for the 2019/2020 Caf Confederation Cup.

The Obuasi-based side, who are the sole Ghanaian representatives in the competition, are eyeing a brilliant campaign to help restore the country’s lost slots in the African club competition, according to the chief executive officer.

“We just want to make an impact in Africa. We want to reach a point where the whole of Africa would hear of us. We also want to reach as far as possible to help regain its initial two slots and two Confederation Cup slots,” Frederick Acheampong told the Daily Graphic.

“We have played an international friendly and we would also play more matches to keep our team in good shape for the Confederation Cup. We know that to play very well in Africa, you have to play formidable teams.”

Ashgold’s newly-appointed coach Ricardo da Rocha brought along Brazilian striker Marco Silva whom Acheampong believes would be an asset to the club.

“We appointed the coach because of his quality and while he was coming he recommended a striker, Marco Silva, and we accepted to sign him. His performance shows that he would be an asset to the team,” he said.

The Miners will lock horns with Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea on August 10 in the first leg of the preliminary round.