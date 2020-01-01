Ashanti Gold chief Frimpong reiterates belief in Caf Confederation Cup success

The Miners administrator remains unshaken in his hopes for the continental inter-club championship

chief executive officer (CEO) Emmanuel Frimpong remains upbeat about their success of competing in the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup despite concerns from some quarters.

Following the premature termination of the 2019-20 domestic football season, including the Premier League ( ) and , the Miners have been given the nod to represent the west Africans in the second level continental inter-club championship.

Frimpong happily welcomed the news, declaring his side, who suffered a first-round elimination from the competition this term, "85 per cent ready" for the next challenge.

King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah believes no Ghanaian club is in a good position to render a good account of themselves, a position similar held by AshGold defender Eric Donkor, interestingly.

“One thing a lot of people don’t know is I was with the team the last time we went to Africa," Frimpong, who recently replaced Frederick Acheampong as AshGold CEO, told Citisports.

“I was working under Frederick Acheampong so I know what did not go as planned.

“I feel like we have learnt from our mistakes and we know what to do and what not to do.

“We have signed a couple of new players that will help us get to the level we aspire and we also have a new coach coming in."

, who played in the Caf this term, have also received the ticket for next season's edition.

Ashanti Gold, who won the Ghana Tier Two Special Competition - which replaced the FA Cup last year - were eliminated from this season's Confederation Cup by Moroccan fold RS Berkane.

Winners of the Ghana Tier One Special Competition which replaced the Premier League last season, Kotoko participated in the Champions League this season but the adventure ended early as they were knocked out by of in the first round.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council prematurely terminated the Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic. The competition had reached the Matchweek 15 stage.