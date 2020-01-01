Ashanti Gold chief Frimpong rates club's readiness for Caf Confederation Cup

The Miners official reacts to gaining a ticket for the continental inter-club championship

chief executive officer (CEO) Emmanuel Frimpong believes they are in good shape to represent in the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup.

The Miners received the nod to play in the competition on Tuesday following a Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council decision to truncate the 2019-20 domestic football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

, the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League ( ) will represent the nation in the Caf . AshGold and Kotoko represented Ghana in this season's Confederation Cup and Champions League.

"We are 85 per cent ready for Africa," Frimpong told Kumasi FM.

"When the league was suspended, there was a rumour of AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko going for Africa hence we started preparing and putting everything in place.

"Our coach has been sending training schedules for the players at home. My players are very ready for anything.

"AshantiGold would have been at the top of the league but for the cancellation of the league."

Ordinarily, the winners of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) are awarded the slot for the Caf Champions League while victors of the earn the Confederation Cup spot.

In 2017-18, Ghana was similarly unable to complete its football season, then due to a corruption scandal, and consequently decided against presenting any representatives for Caf competitions.

There were no Premier League or FA Cup competitions in 2018-19 as the nation was still picking itself up from the turbulent scandal.

However, following a decision to make a return to continental inter-club football after a one-year absence, Ghana organised novelty competitions to determine representatives for the 2019-20 African campaign.

Kotoko won the Ghana Tier One Special Competition, which replaced the Premier League, and participated in the Champions League where their adventure ended early as they were knocked out by Etoile Sahel of in the first round.

Ashanti Gold, who won the Ghana Tier Two Special Competition - which replaced the FA Cup - played in the Confederation Cup. Like Kotoko, the Miners' journey ended in the first round following defeat to Moroccan fold RS Berkane.

Kotoko and AshGold held the third and fifth positions, respectively, on the standings.