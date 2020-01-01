Ashanti Gold boss Mambo explains home defeat to Berekum Chelsea

The Miners boss sheds light on Saturday's loss to the Blues in the Ghana Premier League

boss Yakubu Mambo believes his team's Premier League defeat to Berekum on Saturday was a result of overconfidence on the part of his outfit.

After three wins and a draw, the Miners suffered their first loss of the campaign as they were pipped 1-0 at home in a matchday five fixture in Obuasi.

Kofi Owusu's 56th-minute effort decided the tie.

“It was not a matter of fatigue. Our players were overconfident in this game," Mambo said, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

“We played well in this game. Overconfidence let us down.

"I will say I am not happy but it has happened so we have to take it like that.

"It is true we played almost 70 per cent of the game, we had a lot of chances and squandered all of them.

Article continues below

"Unfortunately they had only one chance and were able to make good use of it."

Currently fourth on the league table, four-time champions AshGold are set for a matchday six trip to third-placed .

Interesting, Medeama, having similarly won three matches and drawn one game prior to matchday five, suffered their first defeat (1-0 loss to Dreams FC) of the season on Sunday.

