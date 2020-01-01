Ashanti Gold boss Mambo explains home defeat to Berekum Chelsea
Ashanti Gold boss Yakubu Mambo believes his team's Ghana Premier League defeat to Berekum Chelsea on Saturday was a result of overconfidence on the part of his outfit.
After three wins and a draw, the Miners suffered their first loss of the campaign as they were pipped 1-0 at home in a matchday five fixture in Obuasi.
Kofi Owusu's 56th-minute effort decided the tie.
“It was not a matter of fatigue. Our players were overconfident in this game," Mambo said, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.
“We played well in this game. Overconfidence let us down.
"I will say I am not happy but it has happened so we have to take it like that.
"It is true we played almost 70 per cent of the game, we had a lot of chances and squandered all of them.
"Unfortunately they had only one chance and were able to make good use of it."
Currently fourth on the league table, four-time champions AshGold are set for a matchday six trip to third-placed Medeama.
Interesting, Medeama, having similarly won three matches and drawn one game prior to matchday five, suffered their first defeat (1-0 loss to Dreams FC) of the season on Sunday.