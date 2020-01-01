Ashanti Gold advised on how to make impact in Caf Confederation Cup

Elmina Sharks boss Yaw Acheampong has confidence in 's chances of giving a good account of themselves in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The Miners are set to defend 's colours in the continental championship for the second straight time, having secured a ticket in the boardroom following Ghana's premature termination of the 2019-20 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On their last African campaign, the Miners were eliminated in the first round.

“I think the club can make a case in Africa with better preparations," Acheampong said, as reported by Footballghana.

"Now the players are embarking on individual training due to the Covid-19 and that is not enough for them. Let see if government will ease restrictions so they can do group training.

“I will entreat them to prepare well. They have some talented players like Amos Addae and other good players who have tested Africa.

"So if management are able to beef up the squad, they can do well having had experience in the ongoing season."

AshGold won the Ghana Special Competition Knockout last year to gain a ticket to the 2019-20 Confederation Cup.

Ghana's inability to complete the 2019-20 football season due to the Covid-19 disturbances means the West African nation had to fall back on this season's continental representatives for next term’s African competitions.

"We want to do better than what AshGold last time did in the Confederations Cup," AshGold's Italian coach Roberto Landi, currently caught up in his home country due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions, told Oyerepa FM.

"We will do our best but hope Covid-19 does not affect us.

"I wish I was in Ghana to monitor their training. We will add new players especially those who will give revenue to club."

The Miners, four-time Ghana Premier League champions, were bundled out of Africa on their last campaign by Moroccan fold RS Berkane. The Obuasi-based outfit first played in the Confederation Cup in 2011 when they crashed out in the first round as well.

got the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee's nod to represent the nation in the Caf .