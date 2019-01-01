Asante Kotoko's Yacouba adjudged Ghana Premier League top star

The 27-year-old has been picked as the one player with the biggest fan attraction ahead of the new season

attacker Songne Yacouba has been rated as the most exciting player in , just before the Premier League kicks off on Sunday.

The 2019 Ghana Premier League Report, released by the African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC), sees the Burkina Faso international ranked top of the pack of a nation-wide survey.

Chosen by 16 per cent of respondents who participated in the research, the 27-year-old beat teammate Felix Annan, who had 15%, to emerge as the one player fans are "most excited about or most looking forward to watching" in the upcoming season which commences on Sunday.

Another Kotoko player, Emmanuel Gyamfi, came third with 11%, while striker Shafiu Mumuni placed fourth with 7%.

There was a tie between Kotoko's Justice Blay and the duo of Joseph Esso and Manaf Gumah for fifth position. Kotoko's Jordan Opoku and Augustine Okrah and Hearts' Mohammed Fatawu, in that order, complete the top 10.

Yacouba's top ranking interestingly comes at a time of heavy media speculation about his future at the club, having reportedly rejected a contract extension due to dissatisfaction over financial gains of the proposed new deal. His current contract runs out in February next year.

The attacker is expected to play a key role for Kotoko in their search for a 24th league title in the Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors commence their campaign with a home clash with Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

