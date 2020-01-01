Asante Kotoko's GPL fixtures: How will Ghana calendar look after Covid-19 lockdown?

Goal looks at the calendar possibilities for the Porcupine Warriors in the domestic league amid huge uncertainties

Owing to uncertainty around the raging Covid-19 pandemic, it is currently unclear whether the 2019-20 Premier League ( ) season will resume or be altogether disbanded for a new campaign.

The championship was halted at the matchweek 15 stage following a national ban on all public gatherings, including sporting events, as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it will wait until at least June 30 to decide the fate of the current term.

But what will the calendar look like for arguably Ghana's biggest club and 23-time champions , and to an extent the remaining 17 GPL teams, after the long hiatus?



Season cancelled

The most popular opinion about the way forward for the top-flight seems to be totally cancelling the current campaign and commencing a new season altogether in August/September.

This his been widespread because on one side, Ghana's current coronavirus case numbers keep increasing, suggesting the nation may not be close to allowing the return of football in the next month or two.

On the other, there has always been advocacy for the west African nation to align its football season with the European calendar which usually starts in August/September. Thus, the current unfortunate circumstance, as bad as it may look, definitely has a silver lining.

Beginning the season in August/September and proceeding until May next year means there is not going to be an over-packing or compression of fixtures, which is likely to be the case should the current season continue as most nations are toying with a June 30 deadline to wrap up their unfinished terms.

In this, matches will be well spaced at optimum levels, particularly for the health and safety of players.

Club officials from Berekum Chelsea, King Faisal and Eleven Wonders support the call for the complete annulment of the current season.



Season continued

A few other clubs, like Medeama, on the other hand, want the season continued whenever it is safe to do so.

With no uncertainty about when it will be safe to play football again, this opinion has fallen in the minority.

Should the season be upheld, fixtures are likely to be heavily compressed and congested to enable a finish by end of June. This will pose a big risk to the health of players, but to reduce the stress effect, Fifa and IFAB (International Football Association Board) have announced teams will each be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match.

With 19 more rounds of games in the 2019-20 GPL, there will likely be only two or three resting days in between matches for clubs.

Also, significantly, matches will be played behind closed doors should a decision be taken to continue with the current term.

Kotoko's next match is away to Accra-based Liberty Professionals. The Porcupine Warriors are currently placed third on the standings.

