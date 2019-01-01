Exclusive: Asante Kotoko’s Felix Annan sets sights on Ghana recall

Asante Kotoko's first-choice goalkeeper Felix Annan is confident that his form with the Porcupine Warriors will increase his chances of returning to the international fold on a regular basis.

The 24-year old made crucial saves as Asante Kotoko defeated Cameroonian giants Coton Sport 3-2 in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday in Yaounde.

He’s hoping that his continental showings could be a turning point in his international career, which hasn’t truly sprung into life.

“It’s always been a great target to play for the senior national team,” he told Goal. “I always try to do my best for the Porcupine Warriors.

“If they do well I get a call-up to the national team,” he added. “I will keep on working hard, and hopefully I get another call-up.

Although he was included in the Ghana squad that crushed Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June 2017, Annan only made his international debut in October last year.

On that occasion, a low-key exhibition match against his club side Asante Kotoko, he kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory.

However, while he’s eyeing a long-term future with the Black Stars, the goalkeeper’s first priority is to wrap up Kotoko’s Caf Confederation Cup progress in Kumasi this week.

“It’s very important to make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup,” he added, “because I will get more matches to improve on my performance to get back to Black Stars squad.”

Ghana have qualified for June’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with a game to spare in Group F.