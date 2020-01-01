Asante Kotoko wins Esperance-linked court case against former Ghana international Clottey

A final decision on the legal tussle between the former Ghana international and the Porcupine Warriors has been announced

An Accra High Court has ruled against former international Emmanuel Clottey, who had dragged to court in connection with a contractual breach against Tunisian side Esperance in 2015.

Found guilty of wrongly joining the Porcupine Warriors, the striker copped a Fifa fine of $180,000 (€163,891.9) five years ago, which the Porcupine Warriors were jointly held liable for.

He then dragged Kotoko to court, requesting the club pay the fine, and wanted Kotoko to pay him salaries and allowances he would have received while being frozen out of football by Fifa.

"The Accra High Court Financial Division Two has dismissed a suit by player, Emmanuel Clottey asking it to compel us to pay his wages following his suspension by world football governing body, Fifa," Kotoko announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

"The court has also ordered the player to pay GHc 5, 000 [€787.0]."

Kotoko and 32-year-old Clottey did not pay the 2015 Fifa fine until last month when the world football governing body handed the Porcupine Warriors an ultimatum.

Clottey, now a free man, spoke to Oyerepa FM on his next move after Wednesday's decision.

"I am okay with the court verdict, especially because Kotoko has paid the $180,000 and so I will find money to pay the GHC 5000 [court fine]. No appeal," he said.

Former Berekum forward Clottey is currently on the books of Great Olympics.

“I told Kotoko I was not a free agent, so i directed them to have a discussion with my agent," he told Fox FM on the famous 2015 transfer in a separate interview.

“I never heard from Kotoko again, till I was told by my agent to go and sign for Kotoko which i did.

“I asked my agent about Esperance and he told me it will be settled later.

“When my agent asked me to sign I did, but I was surprised how Kotoko got my ITC [International Transfer Certificate]."

Ten years ago, Clottey received a one-year ban for breaching eligibility rules of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) while playing for Tema Youth.



The striker, who represented Ghana at the 2013 (Afcon), won the top scorer awards in the Ghana Premier League in 2007 and in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2012.

