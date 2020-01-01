Asante Kotoko will not challenge Ghana FA disciplinary ruling - Amoakoh

The Porcupine Warriors react to being sanctioned to play their next five home matches behind closed doors and pay a fine

have no intentions of contesting the ruling of the Football Association (GFA) with respect to unsporting behaviour of the club's supporters during a Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the 23-time champions were charged with four counts of misconduct in their matchday three home fixture against Berekum at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Consequently, Kotoko have been punished to play their next five home matches behind closed doors and fined an amount of GH¢10,000.00 (€,1578).

"The charge from the GFA is unfortunate but we will not pursue further," Kotoko general manager George Amoakoh told Fox FM.

"All we have to do now is to apologize over that unfortunate incident.

"We will only plead to the disciplinary body to reduce the ban and we will never be litigants."

In Sunday's game, violence first broke after Kotoko centre-back Empem Dacosta was sent off for a second bookable offence. The Porcupine Warriors protested the second yellow card, insisting the foul was instead committed by midfielder Kwame Adom.

Angry fans hurled missiles onto the pitch, bringing the match to a halt for some time. After the game, the clash continued between Kotoko fans and the police.

Kotoko has two days from the time of the GFA ruling "to either accept the charge and immediately comply with the sanction(s) and that will end this matter or otherwise proceed to submit a Statement of Defence".

