Asante Kotoko want to build an unbeatable team - Smith

The Porcupine Warriors boss speaks on their preparations for the upcoming season

acting head coach Johnson Smith reveals their ambition for the upcoming Premier League season goes beyond just winning games to playing "good football".

The most successful club in the history of the championship, the Porcupine Warriors are eyeing an impressive 24th title when the 2019-20 campaign opens on December 28.

They last won the trophy in 2014.

“The players are very familiar with themselves but we have to make sure that they adapt to the system we want to play. We want to play good football and win as well,” Smith said, as reported by Dailyguidenetwork.

“It is not just about winning. We should be able to dominate our opponents as well. We want the supporters to feel comfortable whenever they come to the stadium to watch our games.

Article continues below

“Our training sessions are focused on achieving that. We want to send the signal out that Kotoko is a mature team. Moreover, we want to build an unbeatable side.

“As I said earlier, the players are already very familiar with themselves. But what needs to be done now is a little beef up to certain departments of the team."

Originally recruited as an assistant coach, Smith has been promoted to temporarily manage Kotoko following the recent dismissal of Norwegian coach Kjetil Zachariassen after a poor Caf and Confederation Cup campaign.

