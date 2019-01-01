Asante Kotoko vs Zesco United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After losing their first group game in away fixture, the Porcupine Warriors need to react in front of home fans against a team who are no pushovers

At home in Kumasi on Wednesday, Asante Kotoko will face Zambian giants Zesco United in the 2nd matchday of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

Both teams had opposing fortunes in their opening games. While Kotoko lost to Al Hilal 1-0 in away fixture, Zesco claimed all three points against country rivals, Nkana, 2-0.

The Porcupine Warriors currently occupy the third spot in Group C while Zega Mambo sit atop with 3 points.

Kotoko's mission is without ambiguity. They want to win at home and revive their campaign but they come against a very confident and well-organised team, who may not be happy with a 'mere' draw from the clash.

Game Asante Kotoko v Zesco United Date Wednesday, February 13 Time 16:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on TV on GBC in Ghana. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com GBC (Sports Plus)

Squads & Team News

While new signing Dany Zabo Teguy will play no part in the game, Habib Mohammed, another new signing, is expected to make the matchday squad for Kotoko. Every other player is ready to go.

Possible Kotoko starting XI: Annan, Frimpong (c), Sefah, Agyemang-Badu, Ganiyu, Bonsu, Gyamfi, Senanu, Yacouba, Safiu, Baakoh

Jacob Banda and Enock Sabamukumana are back in the squad after missing the match against Nkana due to injury. Also, goalkeeper and captain Banda is expected to man the post, having had to serve a one-match suspension.

New Japanese acquisition Kosuke Nakamachi will, however, play no part against Kotoko.

Possible Zesco starting XI: Banda, Mayembe, Silwimba, Mwape, Owino, Mtonga, Akumu, Chaila, Sabumukama, Kola, Were

Match Preview

Kotoko are certainly feeling more pressure to deliver than the visitors, who would most likely observe their opponents for a while and let them do much of the running. It is a delicate situate which the Porcupines have often poorly managed.

Their performance in front of home fans have exposed frailties and imperfections of late. However, motivations would likely change after reaching the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup. And the fact that they lost their first game of the series means Wednesday's encounter becomes a must win for Akonnor and his charges, who are yet to register a single point.

Zesco come on the back of a succesful opener against known foes, Nkana. A win in Kumasi might not sit on top of their objectives. They would attempt to go for a stalemate to strengthen their lead, which definitey entails avoiding a defeat.

However, if Kotoko proved vincible by their performance, Zesco would push to annex the meeting and snaffle the three points at stake.

Both teams have skilful and experienced players but poor concentraton and individual errors could decide the fate of the match.