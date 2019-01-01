Asante Kotoko vs Nkana FC : TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The matchday four fixture is probably the most crucial for the Porcupine Warriors who must stage a swift reaction after the Kenyan dabacle

After falling to Nkana FC 3-1 in the matchday three fixture of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage last week, Kotoko will be hosting the reverse leg in Kumasi on Sunday with the hope of taking their revenge and reviving their campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit at the bottom of Group C with three points while Nkana are the new leaders of the group on six points, thanks in part to their home victory over Kotoko and the stalemate between Zesco United and Al Hilal, the two other members of the group.

While the Ghanaians would be aiming for nothing short of full marks, the visitors would be glad to snatch a point to strengthen their position in the standing, with eyes on a possible qualification to the next round.

Game Asante Kotoko v Nkana FC Date Sunday, March 3 Time 16:00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on TV on GBC in . You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com GBC (Sports Plus)

Squads & Team

Abass Mohammed or Daniel Darkwah will replace captain Amos Frimpong, who is ineligible for the matchday four fixture due to suspension.

Richard Senanu’s availability remains uncertain, but Umar Basiru could be given the nod to partner Kwame Bonsu.

Possible Nkana starting XI : Annan, Abass, Sefah, Agyemang-Badu, Ganiyu, Bonsu, Gyamfi, Ganiyu, Yacouba, Safiu, Baakoh

Nkana centre-back pair Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed will not be in action on Sunday due to the accumulation of yellow cards while Zambia midfielder Chisamba Lungu did not also travel for the Kumasi showdown.

Possible Kotoko starting XI : Chibwe, Nyondo, Ramadhani, Zulu, Otieno, Malambo, Mulenda, Ngulube, Bwalya, Kampamba, Mbewe.

Match Preview

Kotoko's mission is clear to all in Kumasi and beyond. A victory over Nkana, at all cost. The consequences of a contrary outcome would be ugly and painful. They would keep sitting at the foot of the table while other teams are adding up points to cross over.

The Porcupines need to be alert and disciplined at the back, as opposed to their behaviour during the reverse fixture, which the visitors now see as a weakness they could exploit once more. That should be coach Akonnor No.1 concern coming into this game.

The dilemma for Kotoko would be the exact approach of the game: attacking or defensive? The current crop of defenders in the team might not be able to withstand counterattacks from the opposing side, should the coach opt for massive onslaught. The hosts, who are behind in points, can't afford to play a defensive game at home.

Nkana have lighter pressure on their shoulders. It doesn't mean they are not ambitious. They are hoping for the best, which is an away win, but forcing a draw would be an exploit as well. They would be on the defensive, considering Kotoko's sharp attacking line and fluid midfield. Nkana would likely stick to counters, which could result in outright goals, free-kicks and corners.

However, the one thing both sides need to avoid is a howler in the box or near the box, which punished Kotoko twice in the away meeting.