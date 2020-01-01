Asante Kotoko vs Esperance saga: Porcupines Warriors told to pay first

Former board member Ben Nti shares his thoughts on the way forward for the troubled Porcupine Warriors

Former board member Ben Nti has advised the club to first comply with a Fifa order to pay a fine of $240,000 [€218,915] in relation to the signing of Emmanuel Clottey from Esperance before launching a complaint of their own against the Tunisian club.

The Ghanaian side has been instructed to pay up the amount after being found guilty of breaching transfer rules in acquiring the striker in 2015.

After signing Kwame Bonsu from the Porcupine Warriors last year for $150,000 [€136,829], Esperance also opted against paying up, instead deciding to offset the cost with part of Clottey's 2015 arrears and demanding $30,000 [€27,366] more from Kotoko to completely clear the striker's debt.

The dispute reached the doors of Fifa who have given Kotoko up to May 10 to pay up Clottey's fees plus an added fine or be relegated to the second division of football.

"Fifa transfer dealings inscribe that you make the necessary [transfer fee] payment to the club [Esperance] and to Fifa the fine amount due them," Nti told Light FM.

"Kotoko should pay the full amount and then we write to Fifa making them understand that Esperance also owes them [$150,000/€136,829].

"That's how the issue must be handled because we are dealing with two separate cases; Esperance owing Kotoko is a different case on its own."



Kotoko's management, led by executive chairman Kwame Kyei, has come under heavy criticism for their "poor" handling of the issue which has led to the big debt.

"This case didn't happen under Dr Kyei administration but whether he likes it or not he will pay the full amount," Nti said.

"Looking at the money he has already invested in the team, it would make a lot of sense for the supporters to join hands to help contribute in paying this debt off."

Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles.