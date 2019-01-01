Asante Kotoko urged to reconsider Special Competition pullout
Asante Kotoko officially pulled out of the Ghana Special Competition (Tier-One) on Tuesday, citing ‘the failure of the Normalisation Committee to grant our legal request for a change of venue and equitable distribution of the gate proceeds of our semi-final match against Hearts of Oak’.
The above game, scheduled for June 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium, is now in limbo as the Normalisation Committee insists that there would be no change of plans.
However, many Ghanaians hope mediation from top football administrators could yield a positive result.
Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo is one of those who have appealed to the Kumasi-based side to return to the campaign in spite of the conditions.
“We all supported Kotoko during their campaign in Africa. I am appealing to them to rescind their decision and honour this match for the sake of Ghanaian football,” Fianoo said in a statement on Tuesday.
Karela United have also announced suspending their participation in the semi-finals unless the game against Ashantigold is moved from Obuasi to a neutral venue.