Asante Kotoko transfer door not closed despite nine signings ahead of Ghana Premier League

Porcupine Warriors communications director Moses Antwi Benefo speaks on possible business ahead of transfer deadline day

communications director Moses Antwi Benefo reveals the club are not ruling out making new acquisitions, despite already sealing deals for nine players ahead of the 2020-21 football season.

The Porcupine Warriors are unarguably among the most active clubs in the domestic transfer market which closes on Saturday.

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos is the Kumasi-based side's latest signing, his transfer announced on Friday.

“That [any more new signings] will definitely depend on the recommendation we get from the technical team and whether we are going to get the players that we have targeted or not,” Benefo told Citisports.

“If we are able to get the signatures of the players we have targeted, then of course.

“The management and the Board are obliged to provide players that the coach has recommended to the technical team, so they can give us the desired result.

“If they meet recommendations between now and the 31st of October when the local registration ends, and the players are available, we will just engage them, get them on board, so that the coach can also give the desired results, so that the fans can be happy."

Nkoranza Warriors midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie, former defender Yussif Mubarik, Karela United midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh, former of player Patrick Asmah and Ghana goalkeeper Razak Abalora are among the new faces in the camp of the Porcupine Warriors.

Ashanti Gold midfielder Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako of lower-tier club Phar and Andrews Kwadwo Appau from Tano Bofoakwa are Kotoko's other new stars.

The 23-time champions have also been strongly linked to veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan, also connected to Legon Cities, who has been without a club since leaving side earlier this year.

Former midfielder has also been mentioned as a possible recruit amid reports the ex- man is considering coming out of retirement.

There has also been speculation about a potential acquisition of midfielder Justice Blay from following his impressive loan spell with the Porcupine Warriors last season.

Undoubtedly, Maxwell Konadu’s outfit’s priorities for the upcoming season remain winning the GPL title as well as making a big impression in the Caf .