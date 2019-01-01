Asante Kotoko to face Zesco United, Nkana FC & Al Hilal in Caf Confederation Cup group stage
Goal Ghana
Asante Kotoko have been placed in Group C of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup group stage alongside Zambian sides Zesco United and Nkana FC as well as Al Hilal Omdurman from Sudan following the draw held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.
Interestingly, all Kotoko's opponents were eliminated from the Caf Champions League and are seeking to appease their supporters with the Confederation Cup title.
The Porcupine Warriors will begin their campaign for a place in the knockout stage with a trip to Sudan to lock horns with Al Hilal on February 3, before hosting Zesco in Kumasi on February 13. They will head to Zambia to play Nkana on February 24 to complete the first round of the group stage.
The Porcupine Warriors were handed a walkover victory in the preliminary round before eliminating Kariobangi Sharks and Coton Sport en route to the group stage.
Kotoko, who were runners-up in the maiden edition of the competition, reached this stage for the third time in their history and second time since 2008.