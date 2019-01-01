Asante Kotoko to face Zesco United, Nkana FC & Al Hilal in Caf Confederation Cup group stage

The Porcupine Warriors have been handed a manageable group in the Caf Confederation Cup as they are billed to travel to Zambia twice

Asante Kotoko have been placed in Group C of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup group stage alongside Zambian sides Zesco United and Nkana FC as well as Al Hilal Omdurman from Sudan following the draw held in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Interestingly, all Kotoko's opponents were eliminated from the Caf Champions League and are seeking to appease their supporters with the Confederation Cup title.