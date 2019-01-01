Asante Kotoko terminate Sylla Mohammed's contract

Following an unimpressive spell with the Porcupine Warriors, both parties have parted ways by mutual consent

Asante Kotoko have officially ended their relationship with Ivorian midfielder Sylla Vie Mohammed after one season at the club.

The 22-year-old joined the club in 2017 as a free agent on a two-year deal and was tipped to by pundits to be an instant hit but he failed to meet the expectations. He managed only three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

With the signing of Daniel Nii Adjei, Kwame Bonsu, Maxwell Baako, and Fataw Abdul Safiu, Sylla dropped down the pecking order in C.K Akonnor's setup and was eventually not registered for the club's participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of midfielder Sylla Vie Mohammed after discussions with the player at the club's secretariat on Tuesday," a club statement read.

"The Ivorian signed a two-year contract with Asante Kotoko in December 2017 but has since failed to secure a starting place in the team. The left-footed player spent most of his time in the club out of matchday squads having made the bench and also featured in games on few occasions.

"Sylla Mohammed was not registered for the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup and leaves the club with just about a few months left on his contract.

"The decision to mutually part ways was taken at the club's secretariat in Kumasi on Tuesday after deliberations between the club and player," the statement added.

Goal understands that Sylla's agent is in talks with several Ghana Premier League clubs including Aduana Stars, Medeama and Ashanti Gold for another opportunity in the country.