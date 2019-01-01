Asante Kotoko terminate Owusu's three-year contract

The defender's stay with the Porcupine Warriors is over after fallen down the pecking order

Asante Kotoko have parted ways with defender Emmanuel Owusu after only a season at the club, the two parties have confirmed.

The development comes following the 20-year-old's recent poor performance after C.K Akonnor took over four months ago.

The youngster signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors in 2017 from second-tier side Nea Salamina and became a regular under coach Steve Polack. His situation worsened under Akonnor who has opted to stick to Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Abdul Ganiyu as his first-choice central defenders, with Wahab Adams as a back-up.

"I'm no more a player of Asante Kotoko because my contract has been mutually terminated," Owusu told Success FM.

"I learned a lot of things from the coaches I worked with during my short stay at the club and I'm grateful to everyone who supported me during this period. Every coach has his playing style so if you don't fit in his plans it doesn't mean you're a bad player.

"I will continue to work very hard and hope to return to Baba Yara Sports Stadium one day. I believe it is possible so I only need to stay focused," he added.

Owusu was part of the Nea Salamina squad that reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup for the first time in the 2016-17 season.