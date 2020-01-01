Asante Kotoko stutter in Ghana Premier League duel against Elmina Sharks

The Porcupine Warriors left the Accra Sports Stadium with disappointment as they were forced to settle for a draw

missed an opportunity to add three more points to their haul as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Elmina Sharks in the Premier League on Thursday.

With both teams failing to score in the matchweek 14 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium - Kotoko's adopted home ground - the Porcupine Warriors and the Nduom Boys picked up a point each, leaving them fourth and fifth, respectively, on the table.



Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu repeated the starting XI of the 1-0 away triumph over Karela United on the previous matchday, a decision which kept controversial striker Songne Yacouba on the bench once again.

In the 11th minute, Augustine Okrah directed a header wide, while Emmanuel Gyamfi's curler three minutes later similarly missed the target narrowly.

Moments later, Sharks responded at the other end as Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah had to stay alert to collect a header from an in-swinger.

Sharks' Benjamin Tweneboah then got to the end of another cross but his shot went off target. This was followed by another Sharks attempt as Benjamin Arthur called Baah into action, this time with a shot from the edge of the box.

In the 32nd minute, Kotoko came close as Okrah struck the woodwork from close range.

Moments after his second-half introduction into the game, Yacouba tested Sharks goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey with a first-touch effort after a corner delivery.

Fourteen minutes to full-time, Baah had to produce a moment of brilliance in a one-on-one situation to prevent the Porcupine Warriors from falling behind.

With no further clear-cut chances, the two teams were forced to settle for a point each as the referee whistled to bring the game to an end after 90 minutes.

