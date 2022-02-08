Asante Kotoko stunned by Elmina Sharks in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko suffered a shock in the Ghana Premier League with a 2-1 home loss to Elmina Sharks on Monday.



Dickson Afoakwa scored first for the Porcupine Warriors but replies from Ebenezer Boadi and Mustapha Alhaji won all three points for the visitors in the matchday 16 fixture at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



It was indeed an action-packed day in the matchday 16 fixture which saw a missed penalty and an Ibrahim Imoro red card for the home side.



Despite the defeat, Kotoko still sit top of the table, four points clear of second-positioned Bechem United.



It is worth noting that Prosper Narteh Ogum’s outfit still have a game in hand, a match which could see them increase their lead at the top of the table.



Sharks, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the standings, despite claiming all three points on offer in Monday’s fixture.



Kotoko came into the matchday 16 tie on the back of a run of eight league games without defeat.



Relegation-trapped Sharks, on the other hand, walked into the match following eight defeats and one draw in their last nine GPL fixtures.



It was not until six minutes to half-time before the first goal of the game was recorded, Afoakwa finding the back of the net to put the hosts 1-0 up.



Sharks levelled the scores almost immediately as Boadi rose highest to head home to make it 1-1.



Back after the interval, precisely in the 50th minute, the visitors won a penalty after the referee whistled for a handball in the box.



There was more drama to ensure as Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad saved Mustapha’s penalty before the referee called for the kick to be re-taken.



Unimpressed, Kotoko would protest, leading to an Imoro sending off for dissent.



Handed a second opportunity, Mustapha rose to the occasion this time around as he buried the ball in the net to send his side 2-1 up.



On the stroke of full-time, Kotoko had a glorious opportunity to fetch an equaliser when Franck Mbella Etouga’s ball was adjudged to have been handled in the box.



The Cameroonian elected himself for the penalty kick but failed to beat the goalkeeper, letting Sharks off the hook for a rare and famous away win in Kumasi.