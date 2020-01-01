Asante Kotoko stunned by Berekum Chelsea as Hearts of Oak pick up first win

The 'big boys' saw contrasting fortunes on matchday three of the Ghana Premier League

have suffered their first defeat of the season after a 1-0 home defeat to Berekum in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kofi Owusu's early strike denied the Porcupine Warriors a share of the points in the matchday three tie at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Chelsea similarly beat by the same score margin on matchday one.

Kotoko, the most successful team in the history of the championship with 23 titles, have dropped to eighth on the league table as Chelsea moved up to sixth.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home victory over pointless . Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi put the 11th-placed Phobians 2-0 up from a pair of free-kicks but Albert Ato Hammond netted in the 70th minute to halve the deficit. Hearts have won the league on 19 occasions.

have made it three wins in three matches with a 2-1 home victory over King Faisal, who sit bottom of the table without any points. Ibrahim Osman's goal yielded little for the visitors as Yahaya Mohammed took his goal tally to five with two more strikes.

, likewise, continued their fine form with a 2-0 home win over Eleven Wonders. Emmanuel Owusu and Mark Agyekum netted to keep the Miners joint-top of the table. Wonders have no points behind their names so far either.

Dreams FC, Wafa and , who, like AshGold and Aduana, came into matchday three on winning runs, suffered setbacks in their fight for the top spot as they were held to draws.

Dreams were held to a goalless draw by Legon Cities, Wafa and Elmina Sharks played out a 0-0 stalemate while earlier on Saturday, Nana Kofi Babil scored to help Medeama snatch a 1-1 away draw with Liberty Professionals after Elvis Kyei Baffour put the hosts in the lead.

Great Olympics' woes continue as they were once again condemned to defeat, this time by Bechem United. Prince Kwabena Adu's effort was the separating factor. It is three straight losses for the 'Dade' Boys.

At Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Karela United pipped Allies 2-1. Victorien Adebayor restored parity for visitors following Franklyn Osei's opener for the hosts, but Abega Fosu's injury-time strike won all three points for Karela.

