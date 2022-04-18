Asante Kotoko stunned as Real Tamale United seal three points in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko suffered their third defeat of the Ghana Premier League season in a 2-1 away defeat to Real Tamale United on Sunday.

Ronald Frimpong and Victor Aidoo scored to give the home side a two-goal cushion before Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga pulled one back for the Porcupine Warriors.

Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side still top the league table despite the loss and have an eight-point gap heading into the matchday 25 round of games, as closest contenders Bechem United suffered a 3-2 away defeat to Eleven Wonders, missing an opportunity to close in on the Kumasi-based outfit.

Interestingly, Bechem went two goals up on the day through Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Owusu but Laar Ibrahim’s late hat-trick turned things around for the home side, who occupy the 16th position on the table.

In third position are Aduana Stars, who were held to a 0-0 draw by 11th-placed Ashanti Gold in Dormaa.

In Bibiani, new boys Gold Stars beat Great Olympics 2-1, courtesy of goals from Yahya Adraman and Prince Opoku Agyemang after Maxwell Quaye gave the visitors in a 24th minute lead. While Olympics hold the fourth position, Gold Stars lie in the 12th spot.

It was not a good day for Medeama as they bowed to a 3-1 away defeat to Legon Cities, making little of Vincent Atinga’s strike as Abdul Rahman and Hans Kwoffie (two) sealed all three points for Cities who are ninth on the log. Medeama sit in fifth place.

Hearts of Oak move into the sixth position with Saturday’s 1-1 draw with rock-bottom Elmina Sharks after Michael Asamoah netted to cancel out Samuel Inkoom’s opener for the Phobians.

At the Kumasi Sports Stadium, Fredrick Asante’s first-half goal ensured a 1-0 away victory for Accra Lions over King Faisal. Lions place 10th on the table while Faisal find themselves just one spot above the relegation zone.

The score was not any different as Umar Bashiru netted to ensure a 1-0 triumph for Karela United over Dreams. The two sides are seventh and 13th, respectively, on the log.

In Sogakope, Wafa pipped Berekum Chelsea 3-2 thanks to goals from Michael Zuo, Sampson Agyapong and Emmanuel Agyemang. Henry Ainsu registered a double in consolation for Bibires who hold the eighth spot. Wafa are second from bottom.